This is the GRA’s contribution to complement the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference, the Acting Commissioner of GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said the product, which is formulated at GRA’s Customs Laboratory in Accra and contains Ethanol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Glycerol, and Purified water and has been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

He added that the GRA has so far produced and delivered 5,799 litres (417 cartons) for it to be used by staff and visitors across its facilities nationwide.

“We estimate that GHS164,000 will be saved monthly by manufacturing the sanitizers in our laboratory as opposed to buying from other sources.”

He indicated that GRA also provides free nose masks and other PPE to all its field workers so they are protected against the virus.

He also informed the public, especially taxpayers, that it has re-opened its offices after the government lifted the partial lockdown restrictions in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Kasoa.

He said that taxpayers who may not be able to visit GRA offices can still file their returns online via email and subsequent payments through banks.

He appealed to all taxpayers to pay their taxes as demanded by law to ensure that they meet their revenue targets even in this period of COVID-19 crisis.