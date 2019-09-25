This was confirmed by the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Springfield Group, Kevin Okyere in a post on social media site, LinkedIn.

A screenshot of Kevin Otchere's post on LinkedIn

The ship named Stena Forth is operated by Stena Unicon Offshore Services Ghana Ltd. (Stena Unicon) – one of the world’s foremost independent drilling contractors.

By this Springfield has become the first independent African Energy company to drill in deep water.

CEO Kevin Okyere commenting on the development said: “This is a huge moment for Springfield Group and, I believe, for Ghana. Deepwater drilling has never been carried about by an independent African Energy company and we are incredibly proud to be on the cusp of being the first to do so.”

“Chalking this milestone brings us closer to our vision of making our communities the ultimate beneficiaries of the resources on the continent. We are committed to achieving this to make Ghana and Africa proud.”

Springfield last month signed a contract with Stena Unicon Offshore Services Ghana Ltd. (Stena Unicon) – for the Stena Forth.

The Stena Forth, one of the world’s most sophisticated drillships and capable of operating in up to 10,000 feet of water and drilling to a depth of 35,000 feet, was until recently under contract with Tullow Oil Plc in the South American country of Guyana.

Plan of operations

The next well, Afina-1x, will test the Cenomanian oil potential on a similar play fairway to discovered resources to the east of WCTP Block 2. Springfield continues to work to firm up further drilling locations on the highly prospective WCTP Block 2.

Springfield is expected to utilize the Stena Forth in late September for a drilling campaign on WCTP Block 2. The campaign will first target the Oak-1x well on trend with the Beech discovery, made on the Deep Water Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) to the south-west of WCTP Block 2.