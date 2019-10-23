This comes after the government terminated the contract it established with the Power Distribution Services Limited under the Private Sector Participation agreement through the Millenium Development Authority.

A statement issued by ECG announced that the termination was done today, October 23, 2019.

The move, consequently, means all activities which were hitherto undertaken by PDS have reverted to ECG.

The termination of the contract follows government findings that the PDS submitted an invalid insurance guarantee for the takeover of the assets of the country’s major power retailer.

ECG said all stakeholders and customers should, therefore, engage it in their normal business activities and not the PDS.

“ECG has therefore assumed full operational and financial control of the electricity distribution business in the Southern Zone of Ghana with immediate effect. Consequently, all activities which were hitherto undertaken by PDS have reverted to ECG,” the statement said.

Here's the statement from ECG.