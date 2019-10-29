Cabinet mandated the Energy Sector Recovery Task Force to ensure and oversee the implementation of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP).

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has inaugurated an Energy Sector Recovery Programme Steering Committee to solve challenges facing the sector.

The committee is made up of members from various sectors and ministries. The committee forms part of the governments’ initiative to collaborate with each Independent Power Producers (IPP) and Gas Suppliers (GS) to help solve the current energy issues in the country.

In his speech, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “the purpose of the Steering Committee is to take responsibility for the consultation process with the IPPs and GSs over the coming months, with the objective of ensuring a sustainable energy partnership with each IPP and GS.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the inauguration is part of a decision made by the Energy Sector Recovery Task Force after the cabinet mandated them to ensure and oversee the implementation of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP).

“The Steering Committee is of key importance for the future of Ghana’s energy sector and Ghana’s long-term sustainable development,” the minister indicated.

“Government has been working hard to establish a long-term sustainable strategy for a competitive and dynamic energy sector where private investments can thrive, and the interests of the Ghanaian people and businesses continue to flourish,” Mr Ofori-Atta added.

He said the Finance and Energy Ministries have been engaging with IPP and GS representatives since August 2019 to develop solutions that result in a fair outcome for all stakeholders.