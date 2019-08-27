The Aviation Authority in Ghana has asked the public to stop doing business with Global Ghana Airlines.

The Authority said the airline is not licensed to do business in the country.

The warning comes after the airline time published the sale of tickets to passengers offering flights from Accra to Chicago.

According to the authority, the Airline is not licensed to operate in Ghana.

The GCAA made the revelation in a statement it released and was signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Simon Allotey.

The statement noted that the authority has not granted the Airline the license to operate in the country.

It said, “Global Ghana Airlines is not a registered Ghanaian airline as it neither has a Ghanaian Air Carrier License (ACL) nor a Ghanaian Air Operator Certificate.”

Adding that, “Global Ghana Airlines has not applied for approval to the GCAA to operate Charter flights from the US to Ghana. The US Department of Transport has also not advised the Authority of Global Ghana Airlines purported Charter operations to Ghana.”

Background

In December 2018 Global Ghana Airlines issued a press release assuring people they were legitimate and stating that they had a new launch date of March 20, 2019.

In April 2019 they also published a video highlighting their tantalizing onboard cuisine and highlighting how they were going to launch flights in October 2018.