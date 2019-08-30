This is because the setting up and laying of pipelines to power the relocated Karpowership from Tema to the Sekondi Naval Base is about 85% complete.

Ghana Gas Company Limited will supply its first gas from Atuoabu gas processing plant to the Power ship in October this year.

Head of Communication of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah, they were happy with the work done so far. He was hopeful that the powership will be operational in October.

He made this known when officials of the company visited the relocated Karpowership at the Sekondi Naval Base to ascertain the progress of work.

Government moves Karpowership

The Ghanaian government decided to move the 470 megawatts Karpowership to Sekondi Naval Base to enable operations to draw natural gas from Atuabo Ghana Gas plant to power the powership.

Until this decision was taken the powership which was then at Tema laid idle while huge sum of dollars was spent on servicing it monthly.

Work done so far on the powership

According to Owusu Bemoah, the eight-kilometre onshore and the 1.3 km offshore pipelines linking the Karpowership, the tie-in point, had all been successfully laid and it was left with the metering gauge and other technical lines to be fixed.

He said that "we will be pushing between 60/70million standard cubic feet worth of gas on a daily basis which can generate about 470 megawatts of power daily for the country."

He said Ghana Gas has more than 350mcsf gas and would be able to meet the demands of the powership.