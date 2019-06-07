The Abosso Glass Factory was once a vibrant company which manufactured and supplied bottles for the beverage industry in Ghana. However, the company has not been operating for some years now due to lack of machinery and capital.

The factory which is located in the Wassa West District of the Western Region constructed to produce more than 80% of the bottles used in packaging drinks in the country.

However, that plan has not been realized since the factory has seized operations for many years.

But Mr Jumah told Accra-based Citi FM that the move to take over Abosso Glass Factory by GIHOC will cut the importation of bottles by 90%. He added that discussions are ongoing to get some investors to revamp the collapsed Abosso Glass Factory.

“Our raw materials are alcohol, bottles, and labels. Abosso will still belong to Ghana government, except that GIHOC will help bring it back into operations.”

Mr Jumah further revealed that two investors from China and the USA have already shown interest in the deal.

“The investors from the USA are coming in this month. The Chinese came in last month. Whoever is able to finalize the processes first takes it,” he added.