Goil Ghana has been named the worst oil marketing company for 2018

A report from the Auditor General’s Department made the revelation.

The department said the company failed to pay taxes to the country.

Goil was recently named as one of the oil companies involved in cheating their customers

Goil Ghana has been named the worst oil company in the country per the Audit General’s review which is conducted every financial year.

This, according to the report, is due to reasons like failing to pay taxes to the government.

Goil, Shell, and Frimps Oil last month were named as oil marketing companies involved in cheating their customers.

In the report, a review of petroleum products lifted at Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) between November 2016 and November 2017 showed that 10 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) defaulted in the payment of excise duties, taxes and levies amounting to GH¢33.7 million.

The breakdown of the amount revealed that Goil was the highest defaulter amongst the 10 OMCs.

Also, 11 OMCs delayed in paying duties on products lifted for periods ranging between one and nine months which also attracted a penalty totalling GH¢783,178.

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, noted that the failure to perform reconciliation on the actual petroleum liftings with the declarations and actual payments and weak oversight accounted for the anomalies.

He, therefore, advised the Sector Commander to strengthen its control on OMCs to ensure reconciliations are performed, adding that, “The Sector Commander must insist that penalties and interest payments are also paid on time.”