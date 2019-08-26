According to the statement issued by the Bank, his appointment has been approved by the Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc as well as Nigeria's Central Bank.

The statement noted that Mr Oroh's appointment is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

His appointment would take effect from September 1, 2019.

Mr Oroh is joining the board of Zenith Bank Plc with strong competencies in Credit & Marketing, Operations, Information Technology, Treasury and impressive Leadership skills.

Career

Mr Oroh is an experienced banker with over two decades of practice. He started his career in 1992 at Citibank where he served for seven years in Operations, Treasury and Marketing.

He joined Zenith Bank in February 1999 and has worked in various Groups and Departments within the Zenith Group Office.

His expertise spans Operations, IT, Treasury, Marketing, including the Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Public Sector, Consumer as well as Corporate Banking and Business Development.

In April 2012, he was seconded to Zenith Bank Ghana Limited as an Executive Director and became the Managing Director/Chief Executive in February 2016.

Educational Background

Mr Oroh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Benin, Benin City and an MBA from the Lagos State University.

He also holds an LLB Degree from the University of London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria.

Aside the prestigious degrees he holds, he has also attended several Leadership programmes and Executive Management Courses at The Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School New York, University of Chicago, USA, University of Pennsylvania, HEC Paris, JP Morgan Chase UK, and the Lagos Business School.

Awards

Mr Oroh has won several awards over the last two decades.

He was adjudged the 2019 Banking CEO of the Year by the International Finance Magazine.

The Dubai-based International Business Magazine and the CEO Monthly publications both awarded Henry Oroh, Banking CEO of the Year 2019 and CEO of the Year 2019 - Ghana.

Meanwhile, Zenith Bank Ghana has won several awards since Mr Oroh became CEO.

In 2019 alone, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has won 13 industry awards from both international and local organisations.