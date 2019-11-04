The Energy Minister has appointed Kwame Agyeman-Budu as the acting CEO of ECG.

He takes over from Samuel Boakye Appiah who served for three years.

The letter said Mr Agyeman-Budu takes over with immediate effect.

Before he was appointed, Mr Agyeman-Budu was the Deputy Managing Director at ECG in charge of Corporate Services.

In a letter written by the Energy Minister, relieving Mr Boakye Appiah of his position, it stated that “It is observed that your contract as Care-Taker Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana expired in 2018. In this regard, I am directed to request you to take necessary steps to hand over your duties to Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Deputy Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana with immediate effect.”

President Akufo-Addo in February 2017 appointed Mr Boakye Appiah to act as CEO of ECG until a substantive boss was pointed was appointed.

The new appointment comes a few days after the Ghanaian government officially handed over the country’s electricity distribution business to ECG. The government cancelled the concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS).

About the new ECG boss

Mr. Agyeman-Budu has been in the energy industry for about 28 years.

Mr. Agyeman-Budu undertook his primary and secondary education in Kumasi. He pursued a professional teacher’s certificate at the Wesley College also in Kumasi.

He continued his education in the US where he attained both professional and academic qualifications. Among them Certificate in Facilities Management, Associate Degree in Applied Science Electrical Engineering Technology, Bachelors and ultimately a Masters in Energy Management from the New York Institute of Technology.

He has since managed several projects, including projects at Consolidated Edison Company (ConEdison) of New York, the largest utility company in the US which serves over 1 million natural gas consumers. A prominent project he managed is a $15 million Tension Gateway Project (GEP) at LaGuardia Airport

Agyeman-Budu’s years of experience in the energy industry spans areas of Distributed Generation (Combined Heat & Power – CHP), Solar (Photovoltaic), Advanced Battery, Windmill, and Fuel Cell Technologies, Alternate Energy, Environmental Audits and Monitoring, Environmental Risk Assessment, Power Plant Systems, Smart Grid Systems, and Systems Engineering and Management.