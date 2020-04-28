He and the CEO of MTN Benin, Stephen Blewett were voted by the company’s senior leadership as the best CEOs in 2019.

This was announced at the Group’s first digital Quarterly Review hosted by the Group CEO, Rob Shuter, involving senior management from its 22 operating countries.

Fellow CEOs in the MTN Group review and vote for their best CEO. This is informed by Leadership and Organizational outcomes.

Mr Adadevoh was voted as the CEO who best displayed the MTN Global Leader Profile.

The MTN Global Leader is described as one who provides vision and strategy, demonstrates problem-solving capability, and delivers value. He also drives culture and change, builds stakeholder relationships, and achieves both financial and non-financial results.

He is also an exceptional leader who understands self, is emotionally matured, shows humility and compassion, exemplifies ethics and integrity, and communicates effectively.

After receiving the award, Mr Adadevoh said he was grateful to his fellow leaders and the MTN Group for the recognition and honor.

He said the award was dedicated to his MTN Ghana team.

“I also appreciate the Executive Committee and all staff in MTN Ghana for buying into the digital vision I have for the MTN Ghana operation. I will continue to give my best and strive to empower and develop our people to be the best they can be as we work towards maintaining our leadership in the Ghana telecoms market and make customers lives a whole lot brighter.”

Mr Adadevoh was appointed CEO of MTN Ghana in June 2018.

MTN has received several awards with the most prestigious being the Number One Company and the Highest Tax Payer in Ghana in the year 2019 at the Ghana Club 100 awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council.

The company has consistently recorded strong financial performance and remains focused on investing in its community.