Speaking to Daily Graphic, Mr Kpemka said the government can only consider Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM1) request only if he officially informs them.

Mr Kpemka explained that until the government receives any request from the company it cannot play any role in the retrieval of the said money.

NAM1 holds a press conference

Earlier this week, NAM1 as he is popularly referred to, held a press conference where he appealed to the government to help him retrieve the $39 million he reportedly won after a legal battle in Dubai that saw him being held there in detention for several months.

"We respectfully pray the Ghanaian authorities to cooperate with us to achieve the following; to assist us to make a full recovery of the amount owed Menzgold by Horizon Royal Diamond in Dubai. As an act of good faith, we are willing to engage the Attorney General’s office on the best possible way for them to aid Menzgold by employing international law and diplomatic relations to ensure we achieve this objective".

Meanwhile, customers of Menzgold have held several demonstrations in Accra and Kumasi demanding their investments that have been locked up in Menzgold since 2018.

According to NAM1, he will be able to pay about 16,000 customers if the government unfreezes his personal account and that of his companies as well as assist him to retrieve the $39 million in Dubai.