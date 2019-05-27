This follows a statement from the minister which indicated that the ban takes effect from June 1, this year.

According to the statement, the suspension has become necessary due to “the high level of local interceptions at the exit points.

The ministry further said, "The alarming rate of external notifications, and the new EU directives to all countries to re-provide dossiers to the EU on the management of harmful organisms on the above vegetables,” has therefore called for the ban.

Ghana recently came out of a ban on vegetable exports imposed by the European Union, and, as such, the country is still on the red list and being monitored closely.

“We are only five months into the second year, the number of notifications is increasing, and if we are not careful, the European Union will ban Ghana,” the statement said.

Ghana has received 20 external notifications within 5 months this year.

Meanwhile, the country has resumed the export of maize to three neighbouring countries, including Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Togo.

This comes at the heels of similar feat in the area of plantain, with reports that several tons of foodstuffs were being exported to countries in the sub-region.

Other food items such as yam, cowpea, and cassava are also being exported according to records tracking the movements of foodstuffs in some major markets across the country.