UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, announced the funding support at the end of the second UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) Meetings held in London, UK.

The three infrastructure projects are Tamale Airport, Bekwai Hospital, Kumasi Central Market phase 2.

This is part of the UK government’s partnership agreements with the Government of Ghana.

The meetings were co-chaired by Mrs Baldwin and Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We will be backing the modernization of Kumasi Central Market with a total of 80 million Euros in support of this major trading centre. It’s visited by over 800,000 people every day and it will see upgrades of its electrical networks, its water supplies, it’s generators, its fire detection systems and it’s public transport,” Mrs Baldwin announced.

“Second, we will be backing the expansion of Tamale Airport which will include the construction of a modern, new International terminal building. It’s a $56 million US loan which will enable the airport’s expansion to improve tourist access and promote economic growth as well as benefiting Hajj pilgrims with a new multi-purpose facility.

“And the third project we’re backing is in completing Bekwai hospital. Led by the Eurofinsa Group and insurance firm Ellipse UK, UKEF (UK Export Finance)’s guarantee of a 20 million euro loan will support every aspect of the hospital’s construction which will include 120 new beds, an Emergency Department, a Maternity Ward and an Operating Theatre,” she disclosed.

According to Mrs Baldwin, the announcement was “just a flavour of some of the amazing announcements that have come through as a result of this UK-Ghana Business Council meeting”, adding, “it’s something we’re committed to doing with a 6 months frequency in terms of taking this agenda forward.”

The UK-Ghana Business Council brought together Ministers and other government officials from both countries as well as captains of industry to deliberate on ways to deepen business and other ties between the two countries.

The next business council will be in Accra in October this year.