In a tweet, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the end of the Ebola outbreak in the Northeastern part of Congo was officially announced by the country’s Health Minister.

The regional director of WHO, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said the outbreak is over due to the collaboration by various arms of government and the community.

“This is a sign of hope that with solidarity and science epidemics can be controlled,” Dr Moeti told journalists in a virtual press conference.

This was the second-largest Ebola epidemic in history and the first in a conflict-active zone.

Health facilities recorded over 420 attacks by armed groups thereby affecting their efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

In the 10th outbreak, which is now over, 3,463 people were infected and 2,280 died.

However, there is a fresh Ebola outbreak, the 11th in the country. This is in the north-west of the country.

A case was announced in Mbandaka on 1 June.

24 cases have been recorded so far with 13 deaths in that region.

A genetic analysis done on the strain of the virus circulating there was found to be different from the eastern strain.

For an outbreak to be declared over, there have to be 42 days since the last positive case was tested negative and discharged from the hospital.