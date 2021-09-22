She was appointed as the Deputy CEO of MASLOC in 2017 and served diligently to improve the lives of many deprived Ghanaians especially women in the rural areas.

During her time as the Deputy CEO, Hajia Abibta Shanni demonstrated a high level of competence and hard work towards the transformation of MASLOC.

She also played pivotal roles in the disbursement of soft loans to thousands of Ghanaians to start up or expand their businesses.

She was very instrumental in the establishment of MASLOC District Offices across the regions.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, a proud native of Yendi, the traditional capital of the Dagbon State in the Northern Region, is one of the famous political figures in Ghana, most especially in the northern sector.