Akufo-Addo appoints Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as new MASLOC CEO

Evans Effah

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah
The former Deputy CEO of MASLOC replaces her immediate past boss, Stephen Amoah, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

She was appointed as the Deputy CEO of MASLOC in 2017 and served diligently to improve the lives of many deprived Ghanaians especially women in the rural areas.

During her time as the Deputy CEO, Hajia Abibta Shanni demonstrated a high level of competence and hard work towards the transformation of MASLOC.

She also played pivotal roles in the disbursement of soft loans to thousands of Ghanaians to start up or expand their businesses.

She was very instrumental in the establishment of MASLOC District Offices across the regions.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, a proud native of Yendi, the traditional capital of the Dagbon State in the Northern Region, is one of the famous political figures in Ghana, most especially in the northern sector.

The one-time Parliament Aspirant of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency is regarded as a highly motivated individual, a team player, a results-oriented person, dynamic, analytical and highly competent woman who has impacted many lives in Ghana.

