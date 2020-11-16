“Airlines who board passengers without PCR tests results or transport and disembark passengers with positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined US$ 3,500 per passenger,” KIA said in a statement published on Friday, November 13.

The KIA also in its latest directive noted that children between the ages of 5-12 years will enjoy free mandatory Covid test upon arrival at airport.

However, children below five years are exempted from the test.

Management of the Ghana Airport Company stated that passengers arriving in Ghana will pay a $150 fee for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test.

The updated Covid-19 guidelines for Kotoka International Airport published by the Ghana Airports Company Limited follows rising positive cases recorded amongst in-bound passengers at KIA and within the general population.

Imported cases of COVID-19, detected by screening all arriving passengers, has gone up by 87 per cent, increasing from 92 to 172 between mid-October and November 6.

A total of 54,000 arriving international passengers had been screened with 172 positive cases recorded as at November 6.

Ghana on September 1, re-opened the Kotoka International Airport for scheduled passenger operations, after six months of closure, with a stringent testing regime in place.

Read full statement from the Ghana Airports Company below;

Ghana Airports Company