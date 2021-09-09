The state-of-the-art factory located at Addo Nkwanta, in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region, processes an average of 120 tubers of yam per hour, resulting in 60 bags of processed yam chips and yam balls.
Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢10m yam and cassava processing factory in Oti Region
President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the CH Global Limited, the GH¢10 million yam and cassava processing factory, operating under government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.
He commissioned the factory on Thursday September 9.
The coming on stream of the cassava production line, in the course of next year, will result in the processing of some 700 metric tons of cassava per year.
In all, a total of 254 people are being employed by this factory.
The President commended the Business Promoters and Traditional Authorities of the area for their unflinching support for the project as well as Ghana EXIM Bank for providing the loan facility for the establishment of this state-of-the-art factory.
As of September 2021, 278 1D1F projects are at various stages of implementation under the Initiative. Out of this number, 104 are currently in operation, 150 are under construction, and the remaining 24 are at the mobilization stage.
One hundred and sixty-five (165) out of the 278 projects, that is 60% of the factories, are new projects, whilst 113 companies are existing projects being supported, representing 40%.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh