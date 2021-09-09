Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢10m yam and cassava processing factory in Oti Region

He commissioned the factory on Thursday September 9.

The coming on stream of the cassava production line, in the course of next year, will result in the processing of some 700 metric tons of cassava per year.

In all, a total of 254 people are being employed by this factory.

Pulse Ghana

The President commended the Business Promoters and Traditional Authorities of the area for their unflinching support for the project as well as Ghana EXIM Bank for providing the loan facility for the establishment of this state-of-the-art factory.

As of September 2021, 278 1D1F projects are at various stages of implementation under the Initiative. Out of this number, 104 are currently in operation, 150 are under construction, and the remaining 24 are at the mobilization stage.