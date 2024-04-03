Akufo-Addo receives KPMG's audit report on GRA-SML deal

The KPMG audit was commissioned by the President on 2nd January 2024, following allegations of corruption in the GRA-SML contract. The President directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the contracts, pending the submission of the audit report.

The audit report has been met with calls for transparency and accountability. University of Ghana Political Science Lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has urged President Akufo-Addo to make the report public, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.

After an audit, it is essential to take action on the recommendations made. Steps to be taken include gathering all documentation, reviewing the findings, creating a plan of action, taking action on the plan, following up with the auditor, and keeping track of progress.

The next steps for the President could include implementing the recommendations made in the audit report, addressing any nonconformities, and communicating the findings and corrective actions to the public. It is also crucial to ensure that the corrective actions are implemented and that the issue does not recur.

In conclusion, the receipt of the KPMG audit report on the GRA-SML deal marks a significant step in addressing allegations of corruption.