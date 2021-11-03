Akufo-Addo’s government has set up more factories than any other since independence - Bawumia

“We have more factories set up under our government than any other government since independence,” Dr Bawumia stated while addressing an audience at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2.

He opined that the 1D1F initiative is a ground-up approach in stimulating industrialisation.

The event which was themed 'Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story’, Bawumia also said the Akufo-Addo administration has created more jobs in their first term in the Fourth Republic than any other government.

“We have recorded positive trade balance in four successive years, the best in more than a decade,” he added.

The Vice President further outlined the NPP government’s achievements in the area of digitalisation.

He urged the youth of the country to take advantage of the digital revolution the government is undertaking.

Dr. Bawumia said digitization is a youth revolution, which presents huge prospects for the brilliant Ghanaian youth in terms of job creation, and also to enable them contribute more to the development of the nation.

“The Ghanaian economy has undergone significant digital transformation over the past four years, with many technological innovations and e-commerce springing up.”