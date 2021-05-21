AngloGold Ashanti suspends Ghana operations over missing staff

A statement issued by the mining firm noted that one person is still missing thus the decision to close down the mine.

“AngloGold Ashanti reports with deep regret that an employee of our mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana, is missing after a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes,” the statement said.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and immediately triggered a search and rescue effort. The mine rescue teams have been working tirelessly, in difficult geotechnical conditions in the immediate area, to locate our missing colleague.”

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti said efforts are underway to rescue the remaining worker.