AngloGold Ashanti suspends Ghana operations over missing staff

Pulse News

AngloGold Ashanti, has suspended mining activity at its Obuasi gold mine with immediate effect following an incident on site.

Barely three days ago about four persons working for Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a company contracted by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine got trapped underground on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A statement issued by the mining firm noted that one person is still missing thus the decision to close down the mine.

AngloGold Ashanti reports with deep regret that an employee of our mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana, is missing after a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes,” the statement said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and immediately triggered a search and rescue effort. The mine rescue teams have been working tirelessly, in difficult geotechnical conditions in the immediate area, to locate our missing colleague.”

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti said efforts are underway to rescue the remaining worker.

“The relevant authorities have been notified and are providing support during this time. Safety remains our highest priority and all mining activity has been suspended. An update on the situation will be provided in due course,” the statement added.

