The first batch of international commercial passengers arrived at the airport yesterday following its reopening.

The Kotoka International Airport was reopened on September 1

The Ghana Airport Company Limited said about 200 passengers landed in the country on three different flights.

In a Twitter post, the Airport Company wrote: “On September 1, 2020 about 200 passengers arriving on three (3) separate flights were subjected to COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of Kotoka International Airport (KIA).”

The airport was closed in March in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, but was officially reopened to international traffic yesterday.

This followed an earlier announcement by President Akufo-Addo during his 16th national address on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President also visited the Kotoka International Airport to inspect work ahead of its reopening.

Passengers arriving from other countries are, however, required to pay a fee of $150 for a mandatory PCR COVID-19 test.

The PCR test takes between 15 to 30 minutes for the result to be out and is a quicker way of knowing the COVID-19 status of arriving passengers.