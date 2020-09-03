The first batch of international commercial passengers arrived at the airport on Tuesday following its reopening.

Numbering about 200, all the passengers were successfully subjected to COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of airport.

The only passengers excluded from the COVID-19 test at the airport are those who have a negative PCR test result that is not over 72 hours old.

READ ALSO: Photos: Arriving passengers subjected to COVID-19 tests at Kotoka Airport

Arriving passengers are required to pay a fee of $150 for the COVID-19 test

Addressing the press on Thursday, Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said so far no positive COVID-19 cases have been detected from the arriving passengers.

“So far we have not recorded any positive cases and that is our ultimate aim. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that people arrive here negative and truly negative,” he said.

The airport was closed in March in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, but was officially reopened to international traffic on Tuesday.

This followed an earlier announcement by President Akufo-Addo during his 16th national address on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers arriving from other countries are, however, required to pay a fee of $150 for a mandatory COVID-19 test.