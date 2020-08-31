In his 16th COVID-19 update to the nation, Akufo-Addo opined that the reopen of the airport means citizens and permanent residents and travel in and out of Ghana fro Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Ghana has been easing the restrictions imposed to control the Coronavirus following a decline in case count.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana records 6 new deaths

“The commitment to ensuring that the gradual easing of restrictions, including the reopening of our airports, does not lead to the importation or resurgence of the virus into our country, is firmly in place,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Meanwhile, the President in his speech listed a number of requirements/measures to be taken as passengers will begin to arrive in Ghana via air.

1. Any passenger arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana, and those airlines who fail in this regard will be duly sanctioned.

2. Disembarking passengers must do so wearing face masks.

3. Upon disembarking from the airplane, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within thirty (30) minutes.

READ ALSO: 2 die from gunshot wounds at Abossey Okai Homowo

4. Children under the ages of five (5) will not be required to undergo testing at the airport.

5. Passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management.

6. Passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their lawful activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.