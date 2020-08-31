Ghana’s air borders will officially be reopened to international traffic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

This was confirmed by the President during his 16th address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

He said rapid tests will be conducted to enable the isolation of passengers who might arrive in the country with the novel Coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Ghana's airport reopens to international traffic on Tuesday

Simulation exercise at Kotoka International Airport

"I am glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This has been communicated to all international airlines,” Akufo-Addo said.

Touching on the safety precautions that will be taken, the President noted: “After weeks of thorough work, I am satisfied that it is safe to do so."

The President earlier inspected how work at the Kotoka International Airport was progressing ahead of its reopening.

He was accompanied by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye and Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Addah.

Simulation exercises were executed and drills conducted to see to the full implementation of the safety protocols and prevent the importation of COVID-19 via any inbound flight.