He also dismissed claims that he is a tribalist, insisting he has people from all tribes serving in key roles of his government.

The President said this when he spoke to residents in Amedzofe in the Volta Region after commissioning the Five Piped Water Supply System in the community.

President Akufo-Addo in Volta Region

“No one who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends,” he said.

“There are people from this region, some of whom are well known to you here in Amedzofe, who serve in sensitive parts of my government and influence decisions on a daily basis.

“I may have my own failings, like we all do, but being a tribalist is not one of them.”

Akufo-Addo also shed some light on the deployment of military personnel to Ghana’s various border towns.

He strongly refuted claims that the Volta region was targeted, saying the soldiers are there to guard against “potential terrorist attacks on our shores and to prevent the importation of the virus into our country.”

“The deployment of the military personnel along our borders is an ongoing nationwide exercise, and has been done across all our borders, and not in the Volta Region alone.

“One thousand (1,000) soldiers are the subject of this deployment, of which one hundred and sixty-three (163) are based along the borders of Volta,” the President added.