According to him, only sports activities that do not involve any form of contact are permitted to take place.

The President made this known during his 16th address to the nation on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ ALSO: GFA to ensure COVID-19 testing for all players before 2020/21 season begins

President Nana Akufo-Addo

''As a known lover of football, I know how devastating its absence has been, and it is my hope that very soon we will all have the pleasure of playing and watching the beautiful game again.

''Until then, non-contact sports are the only sporting events permitted to take place,” Akufo-Addo noted.

All sporting activities in the country were grounded six months ago as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League have all been suspended since March.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since announced the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, with preparations being made for the next season to commence.

The 2020/21 season is expected to commence in October, by which time the GFA believes the conditions will be safe to play.

The Association is also considering dividing the league into two zones of eight teams each for the next season.

Should this happen, there will be the Northern Zone and Southern Zone, with the aim of cutting down transportation costs and avoiding too much movement for the teams, in the wake of the pandemic.

Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, also confirmed that all male and female players will take COVID-19 tests before the next season begins.