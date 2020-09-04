The first batch of international commercial passengers arrived at the airport on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 following its reopening.

Over 300 passengers arrived within the first two days and were successfully subjected to COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of airport.

Passengers arriving from other countries are, however, required to pay a fee of $150 for the mandatory COVID-19 test.

READ ALSO: Zero COVID-19 cases detected so far from arrivals at Kotoka Airport – GHS

The Kotoka International Airport was reopened on September 1

The only ones excluded from the COVID-19 test at the airport are those who have a negative PCR test result that is not over 72 hours old.

Speaking at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press encounter, the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said 247 Covid-19 tests have so far been conducted.

From the tests conducted within the first two days of reopening the airport to international traffic, he said government has generated a total of $37,050.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also revealed that none of the passengers who have arrived at the airport so far has tested positive.

“So far we have not recorded any positive cases and that is our ultimate aim. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that people arrive here negative and truly negative,” he said.

The airport was closed in March in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, but was officially reopened to international traffic on Tuesday.