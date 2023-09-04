Attorney General assures justice for Menzgold victims

The Attorney General's assurance came following the filing of a new charge sheet at the High Court.

Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold, faces 39 counts of various charges, including defrauding by false pretense, engaging in gold trading without a license, and money laundering.

Dame did not mince words in describing Menzgold as a Ponzi scheme that wreaked havoc on countless lives. Many of its victims lost their homes, suffered broken marriages, and some even lost their lives.

The Attorney General traced the company's history, noting that it initially operated under the name Menzbank before adopting various other names. Throughout its existence, Menzgold collected money from the public and promised guaranteed returns, all without the necessary licenses or approvals from relevant authorities.

However, Dame provided some hope to the victims, stating, "I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, criminal prosecutions have commenced into the perpetrators."

In his address, Dame also highlighted what he considered one of the most shocking cases of corruption involving public officials in Ghana—the scandal surrounding the former head of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He discussed how public procurement officers often protect contractors involved in corrupt practices, making it difficult to detect false or inconsistent claims. The Attorney General pointed out that Adjenim Boateng Adjei's case was particularly troubling as he allegedly established a company while heading the PPA. This company actively bid for government contracts and was later sold to other contractors at a higher price.

The revelation of this unethical conduct led to Adjenim Boateng Adjei's removal from office by the President of Ghana, and his prosecution is ongoing. Additionally, professional institutions withdrew his memberships as a result of the scandal.

