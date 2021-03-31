Bagbin sets up 9-member committee to probe Unibank, UT Bank collapse

The other members of the committee are the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Essikado, Mr Joe Ghartey; the NPP MP for Okaikwei Central, Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah and the NPP Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea.
The others are the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Klutse Avedzi; the NDC MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo and the NDC MP for Techiman North, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.
They are expected to commence work when Parliament goes on recess and submit their report at the commencement of the second meeting of Parliament on May 18, 2021.