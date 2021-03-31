RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Bagbin sets up 9-member committee to probe Unibank, UT Bank collapse

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has inaugurated a 9-member committee in Parliament to probe the collapse of Unibank and UT Bank.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The Committee will be headed by the first Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu.

The other members of the committee are the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Essikado, Mr Joe Ghartey; the NPP MP for Okaikwei Central, Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah and the NPP Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea.

The others are the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Klutse Avedzi; the NDC MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo and the NDC MP for Techiman North, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

They are expected to commence work when Parliament goes on recess and submit their report at the commencement of the second meeting of Parliament on May 18, 2021.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Prince Kofi Amoabeng
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Prince Kofi Amoabeng Photo: Pulse Ghana

Per the petition, the two owners of the defunct banks are appealing to Parliament to investigate the conduct of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the revocation of the licenses of the bank in 2018.

They claim that the central bank revoked the licenses of the two banks without due regard to the rules of Administrative Justice guaranteed under Article 23 of the Constitution.

They, therefore, want Parliament to direct the restoration of the banking licenses and remedying of the harm done the shareholders’ property rights as a result of the conduct of the central bank, as well as give any other directive the House may deem appropriate.

