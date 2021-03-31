'Dumsor' is back: GRIDCO to commence 4-month load shedding from April

Mr. Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the load shedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.
The two power producing companies are expected to provide a time table for the load shedding by next week.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has alleged that the recent power outages in the country is due to the inefficiencies of the government.