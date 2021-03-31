RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

'Dumsor' is back: GRIDCO to commence 4-month load shedding from April

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has served notice that it will begin a 4-month load shedding exercise with the Electricity Company of Ghana in some parts of the country.

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG's 6 days of dumsor

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The exercise is expected to commence in April and last through to August.

Mr. Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the load shedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.

The two power producing companies are expected to provide a time table for the load shedding by next week.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has alleged that the recent power outages in the country is due to the inefficiencies of the government.

"Dumsor is back; give us the timetable" – Kumasi residents demand
"Dumsor is back; give us the timetable" – Kumasi residents demand

In an interview on Starr FM in Accra, the ranking member of the Energy Committee in Parliament said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is not being forthright with Ghanaians.

“They are not telling the truth. We also have people there. GRIDCo is bankrupt, That’s a fact. They don’t have money. Over the past four years, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat and so they’ve not been able to maintain a lot of their equipment. A lot of their equipment is now obsolete”, he said.

He said, “if you know that you are going to undertake a maintenance job and that a certain area will be knocked off, is it not proper, prudent, professional that you inform customers within the affected areas so they can plan their life?”

