Dr. Ernest Addison made this known during Monday’s Monetary Policy Committee press conference in Accra.

He noted that there was the need to take steps to safeguard monies being transported from criminals.

The Bank of Ghana

“This is about the third or so occasion that we have had that type of incidence. All of them are using these Nissan pickup trucks that have been converted into bullion vans,” the BoG Governor said.

“It is a matter that the Bank of Ghana has taken seriously. I think last week, Securities met with the banks to decide on the way forward.

“We have quite a good fleet of bullion vans and are asking them to see how we collaborate with the banks so that we will have a more secure way of transporting money around the country.”

Dr. Addison further stated that he is in talks with the Air Vice Marshall for helicopters to be used for transporting cash across the country.

“I have also met with the Air Vice Marshall and he has offered to assist the bank with lifting of currency around the country using some of the aircraft that they have.

“So there is a lot of work being done to improve carrying currencies around the country,” he added.