Banking Consultant defends BoG, shifts focus to Finance Ministry

Nana Otuo Acheampong asserted that Governor Dr. Ernest Addison did not commit any wrongdoing by agreeing to write off 53.1 billion cedis of the government's debt incurred through the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). In his response to these allegations, Acheampong emphasized that the Bank of Ghana is not required to consult Parliament before making such decisions.

He explained, "There was zero financing in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. It was only in 2020 that there was no zero financing, and 2022 because of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The 2020 instance, related to COVID-19, is widely acknowledged, and the legislators were aware of the situation."

Acheampong clarified that the Bank of Ghana operates under the purview of the Ministry of Finance and suggested that if there were concerns about potential breaches of the law or exceptions required, they should be directed at the Ministry of Finance, rather than the Bank of Ghana.

