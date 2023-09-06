Bawumia commissions automated premix fuel system to revolutionize Ghana's fishing industry

The commissioning ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Elmina, Central Region. Vice President Bawumia emphasized that this system empowers fisherfolk to directly access the precise quantity of premix fuel they require at designated pumps using personalized Canoe Identification Cards linked to their vessels. This eliminates the need for intermediaries and middlemen in the fuel supply process.

"The integration of such cutting-edge technology promises to put an end to the persistent issue of hoarding, which has cast a shadow on the fishing industry for far too long. By ensuring accurate and transparent tracking, the Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System will guarantee that premix fuel reaches its intended recipients without delay, leveling the playing field for all stakeholders involved," Vice President Bawumia noted.

Transparency and accountability serve as the foundational principles of this project. Real-time monitoring of fuel levels and transactions will thwart any attempts at fraud, diversion, or illicit activities within the supply chain, fostering an environment of trust and integrity.

The Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System features cutting-edge technology, including dispensing control units, fuel level sensors, card utilization systems for authorization and access, as well as web and mobile applications for monitoring and reporting. This comprehensive infrastructure ensures efficient tracking, transparent transactions, and accurate data collection, providing a robust foundation for optimizing premix fuel distribution.

Officials from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture explained that the Automation System offers several modules, allowing stakeholders to track and view orders, transportation, delivery, and fueling transactions in real time. As of now, 31 landing beaches have been equipped with the automated pumps, and work is ongoing to extend this technology to all outlets. Remote access on authorized web devices will enable stakeholders to monitor all transactions at each landing beach, thereby eliminating hoarding and other malpractices.

The National Premix Secretariat will access real-time data from its control center, facilitating forecasting and inventory management while preventing stockouts. Proper logistics management will rely on the generated data for reordering, and every order will undergo careful monitoring and measurement against delivery timelines to enhance efficiency.

Vice President Bawumia acknowledged the substantial contribution of Ghana's fishing industry to national development, emphasizing its role in sustaining livelihoods, ensuring social well-being, enhancing food security, and pledging the government's continued focus on addressing industry challenges. He called upon all stakeholders to support the sustainable growth of the fishing industry for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

Furthermore, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the profound connection between technological advancement and economic development, underlining the government's commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good.

