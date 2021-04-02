RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Business tips: Brian Carruthers' story of making it big in the industry

Authors:

Evans Effah

Entrepreneurs are the backbone of an economy in many countries over the centuries. They create employment and bring money into the markets of the country.

Brian Carruthers

Pulse Ghana

With the ever-competitive nature of the markets, an entrepreneur needs a good mentor who would guide them to success.

Recommended articles

Mr. Brian Carruthers is an entrepreneur who wants to share his experience as a real estate agent turned successful entrepreneur, and now an entrepreneurship coach and mentor.

Before entrepreneurship, he worked as a real estate agent when he was younger. While working as a real estate agent, he got an opportunity to meet people from different walks of life, which led to fatefully meeting some entrepreneurs who would become his mentors.

He learned that there are three forms of income, and that he was working for the wrong one all of his life. The first type of revenue is linear income, which you earn from trading your time for money at a business or a job.

The second source of revenue is leveraged income which comes from the efforts of other people, like a real estate broker earns when his/her agents sells homes. The third type is residual income where you expend effort/time once, and keep receiving income from it indefinitely.

This can be achieved through some forms of investments or from some network marketing businesses where you acquire a customer one time yet get paid from automatic future purchases.

Brian’s business model involves building teams of network marketing sales forces and guiding them to achieve their income targets. He appreciates the guidance his mentors gave him and attributes most of his success to them.

He is passionate about mentoring budding entrepreneurs so that they can learn, be independent, and successful.

He believes there are no shortages of opportunities to be successful. New entrepreneurs need to work hard and use the setbacks in their journey as stepping stones. Figure out what went wrong and take preventive actions or adopt a different approach. And don’t miss the blessing in these setbacks, because as a mentor you can turn around and teach others how to avoid or overcome them in their journey along your same path.

One must always focus on the end game because being a successful entrepreneur is difficult. It takes a lot of discipline, focus, and sacrifices in personal and family life. One needs to nurture strong work ethics and be consistent in their work for many years. There are no such things as an overnight success; it is just the result of work put in for many years.

People will doubt your ability to achieve success, especially when you are a new entrepreneur. Just don’t let them misdirecting their lack of belief in their own ability to succeed affect your own belief that you will succeed. What they believe is none of your business, you have a business empire to build.

It is a good idea to pay attention to the advice given by Mr. Brian Carruthers. Many established players in the field of entrepreneurship have used a similar methodology to achieve success, and Brian has a long line of success stories behind his tutelage.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]