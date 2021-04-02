Business tips: Brian Carruthers' story of making it big in the industry

The second source of revenue is leveraged income which comes from the efforts of other people, like a real estate broker earns when his/her agents sells homes. The third type is residual income where you expend effort/time once, and keep receiving income from it indefinitely.

This can be achieved through some forms of investments or from some network marketing businesses where you acquire a customer one time yet get paid from automatic future purchases.

Brian’s business model involves building teams of network marketing sales forces and guiding them to achieve their income targets. He appreciates the guidance his mentors gave him and attributes most of his success to them.

He is passionate about mentoring budding entrepreneurs so that they can learn, be independent, and successful.

He believes there are no shortages of opportunities to be successful. New entrepreneurs need to work hard and use the setbacks in their journey as stepping stones. Figure out what went wrong and take preventive actions or adopt a different approach. And don’t miss the blessing in these setbacks, because as a mentor you can turn around and teach others how to avoid or overcome them in their journey along your same path.