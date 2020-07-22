This comes after investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni alleged that government was scheming to “shut down Joy FM and tame Telco giant, MTN Ghana.”

However, reacting to this, the NCA said the claims made by the former Joy FM employee are “prejudicial”.

READ ALSO: Former NCA boss, 2 others jailed for 16 years

MTN Ghana and Joy FM are reportedly under threat of being shut down

It further stated that the cases involving MTN Ghana and Joy FM are totally different and are currently in court.

“Mr. Awuni owed the public a duty to have contacted the NCA for its side of the story,” the NCA said.

“The two issues that the writer speaks about (Reclassification of FM Radio Coverage, which process commenced in 2013, and Declaration of Significant Market Power (SMP) in relevant markets, which process commenced in 2014), are in court.”

The Authority said it will, therefore, “refrain from making any prejudicial comments thereto” as it awaits on the decision of the court.

The NCA, though, noted that it will continue to execute its mandate as enshrined in the law to uphold compliance by all authorised players in the sector.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard reports suggesting it was witch-hunting some firms, insisting the Authority is only interested in protecting the interests of consumers and promoting competition.

“The general public is therefore entreated to disregard news, information and opinions which claim otherwise,” the NCA added.