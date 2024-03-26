Dumsor crisis looms: Power situation to worsen by 2025 - Nana Amoasi VII warns

"From 2025, the situation is going to get worse," warned Nana Amoasi VII. He highlighted the increasing debt in the sector as a major concern, likening money in the power sector to lubrication in a car's engine. Without sufficient funds, friction builds up, leading to potential collapse.

"The managers are not even admitting the problem," Nana Amoasi VII lamented. "The first point to solving your problem is knowing the problem, admitting, and finding ways to resolve it."

Financial constraints have crippled the energy sector, leading to unpaid debts to various stakeholders along the supply chain. Nana Amoasi VII emphasized the urgent need to address these constraints to prevent prolonged power outages.

"Until we resolve these financial constraints, dumsor is going to be with us for a very long time," he cautioned, expressing concern for the future government inheriting this crisis.

The severity of the situation, he noted, extends beyond mere inconvenience, likening it to standing on the edge of a cliff.