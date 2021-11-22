RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Entrepreneurship: Start your own business - Bawumia tells graduates

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged graduates to venture into entrepreneurship.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The youth starting their own business, he said, would enable them to build a sound future for themselves and contribute to the development of the country.

Recommended articles

He made this known in a speech read on his behalf by a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines And Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa over the weekend.

He said "Not only are you expected to be working in the public sector; you are equally expected to be drivers of the private sector. Some of you should start planning to begin your own businesses with knowledge gained from the training you have received, and possibly employ others.

" You should develop such positive traits as hard work, honesty, dedication, trustworthiness, and humility."

His comment come weeks after the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the government's payroll is full, therefore, the youth must venture into entrepreneurship to boost the economy.

He said the role of the government is to create the enabling environment and establish micro-stability for business in the country adding that 60% of the government's revenue is used to pay 650,000 Ghanaians.

"The future for you in regard to jobs is the most important thing for you at this stage, and we have gone through a period when most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full.

"I can tell you that because we are spending about 60 percent of our revenue on renumerating some 650,000 people, and that is not sustainable," he said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: Fun Facts about the Ghana Cedi; let's see if you can score 10/10

Ghana cedis

Ghana named among World Bank's heavily indebted poor countries

World Bank

Budget 2022: Gov't introduces Electronic Transaction Levy

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Ghanaians to pay 15% more charges on acquisition of passport, drivers license and other govt services in 2022

Ken Ofori-Atta