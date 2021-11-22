Entrepreneurship: Start your own business - Bawumia tells graduates

He made this known in a speech read on his behalf by a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines And Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa over the weekend.

He said "Not only are you expected to be working in the public sector; you are equally expected to be drivers of the private sector. Some of you should start planning to begin your own businesses with knowledge gained from the training you have received, and possibly employ others.

" You should develop such positive traits as hard work, honesty, dedication, trustworthiness, and humility."

His comment come weeks after the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the government's payroll is full, therefore, the youth must venture into entrepreneurship to boost the economy.

He said the role of the government is to create the enabling environment and establish micro-stability for business in the country adding that 60% of the government's revenue is used to pay 650,000 Ghanaians.

"The future for you in regard to jobs is the most important thing for you at this stage, and we have gone through a period when most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full.