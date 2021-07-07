EU rep. Diana Acconcia applauds government for burning excavators

Speaking in an interview with Asaase FM in Accra on Tuesday, July 6, the EU official said; “Look, I can tell you this, these excavators were burnt because there were performing illegal activities so I’m not personally shocked by the fact that instruments of illegal activity are seized and are burnt.

“I don’t see why there should be a scandal and yes it is the livelihood of people but they were illegal livelihood and they were unsustainable livelihood. So if your livelihood is destroying the environment then what is going to be there for your children,’’ she added.

“I’m not entering into the merit of the methods in detail but I’m really not shocked that some illegal instruments have been seized and burnt. It is better to burn them. I think a couple of years ago they disappeared…it’s better burning them than to be used for illegal mining,” Acconcia added.

Many Ghanaians have been outraged by the government’s decision to burn excavators being used by illegal miners.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said those against the burning of excavators and other equipment at illegal mining sites have the right to go to court to seek redress.

“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh.