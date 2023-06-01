Fred Amugi, Lil Win unveiled as ambassadors of Prudential’s Mekakrawa insurance policy

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana launched its latest micro-insurance product known as Mekakrawa, which is targeted at Ghanaians of all classes.

The big launch was held at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi, and was well attended by some celebrities and members of the public.

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

Meanwhile, Mekakrawa is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to all manner of people, regardless of their mobile device type and irrespective of where one is located.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialing *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

