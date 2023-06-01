ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Fred Amugi, Lil Win unveiled as ambassadors of Prudential’s Mekakrawa insurance policy

Pulse Mix

Actors Fred Amugi and Kojo Nkansah Lil Win have been unveiled as ambassadors of the Mekrakrawa insurance policy launched by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.

Fred Amugi, Lil Win, Afronitaa unveiled as ambassadors of Prudential’s Mekakrawa insurance policy
Fred Amugi, Lil Win, Afronitaa unveiled as ambassadors of Prudential’s Mekakrawa insurance policy

The two movie stars were unveiled together with fast-rising dancers Official Starter and Afronita as the ambassadors to push the message of the insurance policy.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana launched its latest micro-insurance product known as Mekakrawa, which is targeted at Ghanaians of all classes.

The big launch was held at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi, and was well attended by some celebrities and members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness and total permanent disability, and is especially targeted at Ghanaians in the informal sector.

These include the unbanked, petty traders, students, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and middle to low-income earners.

Prudential Life Insurance launches Mekakrawa for Ghanaians in informal sector
Prudential Life Insurance launches Mekakrawa for Ghanaians in informal sector Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Mekakrawa is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to all manner of people, regardless of their mobile device type and irrespective of where one is located.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialing *778# on MTN to register. Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mekakrawa, which means “My Widow’s mite” in the Akan, is geared towards ensuring financial inclusivity among Ghanaians of all classes.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom