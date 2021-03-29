Fuel prices in Ghana to remain stable in April – IES predicts

Price of fuel on the local market remained largely stable within the window under review. Price of petroleum products within the second Pricing-window of March 2021 saw the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) maintain prices at the pump throughout the period. The current national average price of fuel per litre at the pump is pegged at Gh¢5.16 for both products.

For this Pricing-window, Zen Petroleum, Benab Oil, Petrosol and Frimps Oil sold the least-priced fuel on the local market according to IES Market-Scan.

World Oil Market

For the window under assessment, international benchmark, Brent crude price averaged about $65.22 per barrel mark representing a 2.19% decrease from the previous window’s average price of $66.65 per barrel mark.

The Brent crude price decrease is coming on the back of the third wave of coronavirus infections which has forced several European States like France, Poland, Italy, Germany and others to introduce new restrictions on movements in subsequent weeks. The restrictions are expected to reduce crude oil demand.