According to the Institute, the new prices will be up to 2 percent.
Fuel prices likely to increase by 2 percent in the coming days – IES
The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has hinted that fuel prices are likely to go up again in the next few days.
The IES said the prediction is based on the increase in prices of petroleum products on the world market and the depreciation of the Cedi.
“Now you also look at again the local factors that affect prices too. {rimary among them is the cedi exchange rate. We’ve seen that over the period, starting from somewhere in July, the cedi has been depreciating marginally since then.
“In one week somewhere in the second pricing window of August by some 3 percent. But for this window, we saw a further depreciation from GHC5.95 to the US dollar to currently around GHC6.o1 to the US dollar. So, these are the actual factors that are forcing the projected increment of the rices at the various pumps,” a statement by the IES said.
Research analyst at the IES Fritz Moses said the petrol reduction was from $2.75 per metric tonne to a current $3.1720.53 per metric tonne.
Meanwhile, the price rose from $598.25 per metric tonne to around $604.55 per metric tonne.
