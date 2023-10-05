ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel prices on the rise: Petrol hits ¢13.49 and diesel at ¢13.95

Evans Effah

Fuel prices have experienced an upward adjustment in Ghana, with some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raising the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Petrol and diesel prices up marginally.

The increase took effect from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, marking a significant change in the cost of fuel for consumers.

Shell, one of the prominent OMCs, has set the price for a litre of petrol at ¢13.49, while diesel is now available at ¢13.95 per litre. Another major industry player, Star Oil, also increased its prices, with a litre of petrol now costing ¢11.99 and diesel being sold at ¢13.39.

These price adjustments have raised concerns among consumers, as the cost of fuel plays a crucial role in the overall cost of living and transportation expenses.

However, it's worth noting that not all major OMCs have implemented price changes as of yet. Some have stated that they are closely monitoring the market conditions before deciding to adjust their prices.

The recent fuel price increases come almost five days after the October 2, 2023, deadline, leaving many consumers questioning the reasons behind the delay for certain OMCs.

Fluctuations in fuel prices can have a substantial impact on the daily lives of Ghanaians. High fuel prices can lead to increased transportation costs, affecting businesses' operating expenses and potentially contributing to higher prices for goods and services.

These changes in fuel prices often prompt discussions and debates among various stakeholders, including the government, industry players, and consumer advocacy groups.

Consumers are typically concerned about the implications of rising fuel costs on their budgets, while the government aims to strike a balance between ensuring fair pricing and maintaining a stable economy.

The rise in fuel prices highlights the importance of energy policies and strategies that can help mitigate the impact of global factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices and exchange rates, on domestic fuel costs.

For now, consumers will closely monitor the situation, hoping for more stability and predictability in fuel pricing in the coming months.

As the situation evolves, it remains essential for consumers to stay informed about fuel prices and their potential impact on their daily lives, including transportation costs and household budgets.

