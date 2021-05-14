RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghana placed second as top remittance recipient in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020

Pulse Staff

The World Banks’ 2021 Migration and Development report has revealed Ghana as number two recipient of remittance in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020.

According to the record, despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, remittance to Ghana increased by 5% to US$3.6 billion last year.

The World Bank document stated that apart from Nigeria which saw a significant decline in remittances, foreign inflows to the continent shot up by 2.3%.

Despite the decline, Africa’s populous country was still the number one recipient of remittance. Nigeria received 17.2bn dollars as remittances.

Ghana came second with 3.6bn dollars and Kenya third with 3.1bn dollars.

Remittance flows to the region were estimated to have declined by 12.5% in 2020. The decline was almost entirely due to a 27.7% decline in remittance flows to Nigeria, which alone accounted for over 40% of remittance flows to the region.”

“Excluding Nigeria, remittance flows to Sub-Saharan African increased by 2.3 percent, demonstrating resilience at a time of crisis. Indeed, strong remittance growth was reported in Zambia (37%), Mozambique (16%), Kenya (9%), and Ghana (5%),” the report added.

Top remittance recipients in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 (US$)

Nigeria 17.2bn

Ghana 3.6bn

Kenya 3.1bn

Senegal 2.6bn

DR Congo 1.9bn

Somalia 1.7bn

South Sudan 1.2bn

Zimbabwe 1.2bn

Uganda 1.1bn

Mali 1.0bn

