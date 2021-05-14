Ghana placed second as top remittance recipient in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020

The World Bank document stated that apart from Nigeria which saw a significant decline in remittances, foreign inflows to the continent shot up by 2.3%.

Despite the decline, Africa’s populous country was still the number one recipient of remittance. Nigeria received 17.2bn dollars as remittances.

Ghana came second with 3.6bn dollars and Kenya third with 3.1bn dollars.

“Remittance flows to the region were estimated to have declined by 12.5% in 2020. The decline was almost entirely due to a 27.7% decline in remittance flows to Nigeria, which alone accounted for over 40% of remittance flows to the region.”

“Excluding Nigeria, remittance flows to Sub-Saharan African increased by 2.3 percent, demonstrating resilience at a time of crisis. Indeed, strong remittance growth was reported in Zambia (37%), Mozambique (16%), Kenya (9%), and Ghana (5%),” the report added.

Top remittance recipients in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 (US$)

Nigeria 17.2bn

Ghana 3.6bn

Kenya 3.1bn

Senegal 2.6bn

DR Congo 1.9bn

Somalia 1.7bn

South Sudan 1.2bn

Zimbabwe 1.2bn

Uganda 1.1bn