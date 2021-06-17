Ghana records 3.1% growth rate in first quarter of 2021 - GSS

The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 4.3% and was followed by the services sector with a growth of 4.0%. The industry sector also expanded by 1.3%.

The services sector was the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in the first quarter of 2021 with a share of 53% of GDP at basic prices.

The GDP share of industry and agriculture was 25% and 22% respectively.

Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday, June 16, in the capital, Accra. The economy grew 0.8% from the previous quarter.

“With the reference point for quarter 1 2020 and quarter 1 2021 on a year on year basis, quarterly GDP from an oil perspective was 3.1 percent for the period quarter 1 2020 and quarter 1 2021 in sharp contrast with what was recorded for quarter 1 2019 and quarter 1 2020 where the economy grew by 7.0 percent."