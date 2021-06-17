RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghana records 3.1% growth rate in first quarter of 2021 - GSS

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghana’s economy recorded a growth rate of 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 7% in the same period last year.

Ghana market
Ghana market Pulse Ghana

Figures from the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) show GDP growth rate without oil and gas (non-oil GDP) for the first quarter of 2021 is 4.6% which compares to the same period in 2020 with a growth rate of 7.9%.

Recommended articles

The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 4.3% and was followed by the services sector with a growth of 4.0%. The industry sector also expanded by 1.3%.

The services sector was the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in the first quarter of 2021 with a share of 53% of GDP at basic prices.

The GDP share of industry and agriculture was 25% and 22% respectively.

Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday, June 16, in the capital, Accra. The economy grew 0.8% from the previous quarter.

“With the reference point for quarter 1 2020 and quarter 1 2021 on a year on year basis, quarterly GDP from an oil perspective was 3.1 percent for the period quarter 1 2020 and quarter 1 2021 in sharp contrast with what was recorded for quarter 1 2019 and quarter 1 2020 where the economy grew by 7.0 percent."

“From a non-oil perspective we see that on a year on year basis in quarter 1 2021 the economy grew by 4.6 % and also this is a marked dip from the same period between quarter 1 2019 and quarter 1 2020. Where the economy grew by 7.9 percent so again from an oil and a non-oil perspective, the economy has slowed down with its growth rate on a quarter 1 basis for the period January to March 2019 compared with January to March 2020 relative to 2020 quarter 1 and quarter 1 20201."

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland