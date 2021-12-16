Ghana spent GH₵12.748bn to import rice, fish, chicken between 2017 and 2020 - Alan

According to the minister, Ghana also spent the following on meat, vegetable, poultry within the same period:

Meat - GH₵487 million

Vegetables - GH₵281million

Poultry - GH₵184 million

Graphic Newspaper reported that Mr. Kyerematen made the disclosure when he appeared before parliament to respond to a question by Mr Murtala Muhammed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, on how much the state spent on the importation of rice and other foodstuffs into the country over the past four years.

Responding to another question about whether the government has lifted the ban on small rice importers, Mr Kyeremanten said “rice was a staple food in Ghana and, as such, one had to maintain a delicate balance between the quantity of rice produced locally and what was imported to ensure that there were no serious shortages”.

Mr Kyeremanten stressed that the government has not lifted the ban imposed on the small rice importers but noted that the ministry has a management policy to ensure that there were no shortages in the system.