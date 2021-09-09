Speaking during a webinar on Wednesday, September 8, the executive Business Manager at Cal Asset Management Company Ltd, Anita Nadia Attah cautioned Ghanaians on the dangers of solely relying on SSNIT contribution for their pension; “SSNIT is there to provide a monthly pension compensation, it should not be the only investment for your pension…,” she said.

She explained that while it is laudable to invest in pensions with SSNIT, it is becoming more and more apparent that SSNIT payments during pensions are becoming insufficient to cater for the needs of pensioners in their inactive years.

Pulse Ghana

To be able to live comfortably while on pension, she advised active employees to find additional alternatives to invest in, towards their pensions.

For people who do not earn monthly salaries, the fund manager recommended putting aside a percentage of their annual profits, to be put in a pension investment account.