Ghanaians to start paying COVID-19 levy, new taxes on fuel from May 1

Effective May 1, Ghanaians will start paying the new taxes introduced in the 2021 budget by the NPP government.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Parliament has passed the three new tax laws and amended two existing laws to be implemented in 2021.

These new taxes are as a result of the imposition of an Energy Sector Recovery Levy of GHS 20 pesewas per litre of petrol/diesel and 18 pesewas per kg on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The imposition of a Sanitation and Pollution Levy of GHS10 pesewas per litre of petrol and diesel respectively will also contribute to the new tax.

Also taking effect on May 1 will be the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1068) and the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Act 1064).

This Act imposes a one percent levy on the supply of goods and services made in the country, other than exempt goods or services and the import of goods and services, other than exempt imports.

The levy also applies to the supply of goods subject to the VAT Flat Rate but is not allowable as an input tax deduction.

