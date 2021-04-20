Ghanaians to start paying COVID-19 levy, new taxes on fuel from May 1

These new taxes are as a result of the imposition of an Energy Sector Recovery Levy of GHS 20 pesewas per litre of petrol/diesel and 18 pesewas per kg on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The imposition of a Sanitation and Pollution Levy of GHS10 pesewas per litre of petrol and diesel respectively will also contribute to the new tax.

Also taking effect on May 1 will be the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1068) and the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Act 1064).

This Act imposes a one percent levy on the supply of goods and services made in the country, other than exempt goods or services and the import of goods and services, other than exempt imports.