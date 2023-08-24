Ghana's Defence Ministry warns traders against business ventures in Niger

The catalyst for this warning was the recent shooting and subsequent burning of a Ghanaian truck driver's vehicle in Burkina Faso by unidentified assailants. In another alarming incident, three trucks transporting food supplies from Niger to Ghana were set ablaze at the Burkina Faso border, with suspicions pointing towards terrorist activities.

Tragically, these occurrences are not isolated incidents. Over the past months, numerous Ghanaian drivers have lost their lives in similar attacks, with more than ten Ghanaian trucks falling victim to arson.

Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwaa Manu, in an interview with JoyNews, underscored the severity of the situation. He expressed the challenges faced by Ghanaian forces in protecting traders and drivers beyond Ghana's national borders, particularly in areas beyond its territorial jurisdiction.

"Obviously, once it is outside the jurisdiction of this country, it becomes difficult, especially with all the instability in the sub-region. Even within Niger itself, the citizens are not safe, considering the recent coup and the prevailing uncertainty," Deputy Minister Manu remarked.

He further highlighted that countries neighboring Niger have closed their borders, imposed sanctions, and exacerbated an already precarious security environment. Consequently, even Niger's own citizens are facing considerable uncertainty about their safety.

Given these grave circumstances, Deputy Minister Manu urged Ghanaian traders and drivers to exercise extreme caution and refrain from conducting business in Niger until the situation in the country improves.

"We all know the situation in Niger; you don't need a scientist to tell you what is happening. So, it is very difficult for anyone to venture into Niger for business at this time," he asserted.