GRA to start operating cashless system from May

This was contained in a memo signed by the GRA’s Commissioner-General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

The memo noted that effective June 1, 2021, the GRA will cease accepting personal and corporate cheques for payment of taxes and custom duties.

The Authority was, however, quick to add that existing cheques that have already been received for the payment of duties and taxes before June will be processed.

“Where it becomes necessary for cheques to be issued for payments that is spread over a number of months, such cheques must be supported by bank guarantee,” a section of the memo said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has given the green light to the Ghana Revenue Authority to establish a tax court.

The approval follows a request by the GRA which is aimed at ensuring effective, expeditious skillful resolution of matters concerning tax.

Given the above, the tax court will be dedicated strictly to the prosecution of cases concerning tax and judges will be given the requisite training to be able to adjudicate on such matters brought before the yet-to-be-established court.